Report: Wendy Williams Is ‘Taking Over Her Empire’ With New Manager After Firing Husband

Wendy Williams isn't only moving on in her personal life — she's also making big changes, professionally.

According to Page Six, fresh off the heels of her filing for divorce from and reportedly firing her husband and manager of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, Williams has hired someone new to take his place.

The talk show maven has reportedly recruited famed producer Bernie Young to take on a leadership role after she reportedly fired Hunter, who served as both her manager and an executive producer of her eponymous morning talk show. Young's résumé includes work as a coordinating producer and executive producer on The Rose O'Donnell Show and co-executive producer on Martha.

A spokesperson for the Wendy Williams Show, however, confirmed to the publication that Young will not serve as an executive producer and there are currently no plans to hire a new one. For now, Williams serves as the show's EP.

This all comes on the heels of reports that, since filing for divorce earlier this month, Williams has thrown herself into her work, with insiders adding that "she's taking over her empire."

"She was kept out of the loop a lot," the source told People. "Wendy's an executive producer on the show as well, but she's the talent. Kevin was the one doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and being a go-between for her and the show."

The insider added that Williams was not kept in the dark on purpose, adding that "she just never asked."

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce after Hunter allegedly welcomed a child with his mistress.