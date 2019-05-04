Wayment: Did Cyn Santana Just Reveal Why She And Joe Budden Reportedly Called It Quits?

In one of the more surprising alleged celebrity couple breakups of 2019, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden are shocking everyone by reportedly calling it quits four months into their engagement.

The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Cyn has removed all images of Joe off of her page. Not only that, a Love & Hip Hop insider told Hollywood Life that Santana is also not wearing her engagement ring anymore.

"Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page — they have split," the insider reportedly said. "It just happened. He's gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It's very fresh."

Now, Cyn Santana is dropping even more clues that she’s finished with her boo. On her Instagram Story, she posted a video of her singing Beyonce’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” a rock anthem that chronicles a woman’s rage against a man who cheated.