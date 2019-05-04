Wayment: Did Cyn Santana Just Reveal Why She And Joe Budden Reportedly Called It Quits?

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
In one of the more surprising alleged celebrity couple breakups of 2019, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden are shocking everyone by reportedly calling it quits four months into their engagement.
The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Cyn has removed all images of Joe off of her page. Not only that, a Love & Hip Hop insider told Hollywood Life that Santana is also not wearing her engagement ring anymore.
"Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page — they have split," the insider reportedly said. "It just happened. He's gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It's very fresh."
Now, Cyn Santana is dropping even more clues that she’s finished with her boo. On her Instagram Story, she posted a video of her singing Beyonce’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” a rock anthem that chronicles a woman’s rage against a man who cheated.
View this post on Instagram
#PressPlay: #CynSantana jamming to #Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” on this lovely Saturday!! Word on the street is she and #JoeBudden are allegedly experiencing a lil rough patch in their relationship. At the moment they aren’t following each other, but we hope everything is all good!!
Hmm. Is that a clue, or a coincidence?
The source mentioned above said their friends are hoping they can work it all out but Cyn has made comments like "it's over" and she "seems very upset, hurt and angry." The couple still share a child, Lexington Budden, who was born in December 2017.
Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS