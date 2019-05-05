John Singleton Will Not Be Replaced As The Executive Producer Of 'Snowfall'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
John Singleton’s untimely passing had a major effect on Hollywood and millions of fans who admired the legendary director’s work.
Singleton’s death also put his current projects in possible jeopardy, however, we’re now learning that his show Snowfall will not be seeking a new executive producer.
The FX show was co-created by Singleton and he was extremely hands on in his roles as director and producer of the series, which portrays the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. According to TMZ, production on season three is almost done and the show wraps in June so there is no reason to “replace” Singleton.
John Singleton’s death has presumably had a major emotional effect on the cast and crew. On the day John died, everyone on set of his show was released after a half day’s work to cope with the tragic news.
Damson Idris, the star of the show, posted an emotional tribute shortly after Singleton’s death, calling him his “big brother.”
I love my big brother. We would always compete to look the sexiest during photos. We called it the looking off to the distance smolder. Lol. You would always win. You would say never forget where you came from & that as long as your community rocked with you, you would always be good. I’d often say I was proud of you & you’d say “shut yo ass up, how you proud of me when I’m supposed to be proud of yo ass”. You would say I would one day be the greatest. And I believed it, because you said it. I lost my big brother today. The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going. He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro. Damn we never got to make that movie in Nigeria lol. It’s all good though, I’ll make it for us. I love my big bro. The talented. The legendary. The iconic. JOHN MOTHERF**KING SINGLETON. #johnsingleton
Rest in power, John Singleton. You are irreplaceable.
