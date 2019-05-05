John Singleton Will Not Be Replaced As The Executive Producer Of 'Snowfall'

John Singleton’s untimely passing had a major effect on Hollywood and millions of fans who admired the legendary director’s work.

Singleton’s death also put his current projects in possible jeopardy, however, we’re now learning that his show Snowfall will not be seeking a new executive producer.

The FX show was co-created by Singleton and he was extremely hands on in his roles as director and producer of the series, which portrays the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. According to TMZ, production on season three is almost done and the show wraps in June so there is no reason to “replace” Singleton.

John Singleton’s death has presumably had a major emotional effect on the cast and crew. On the day John died, everyone on set of his show was released after a half day’s work to cope with the tragic news.

Damson Idris, the star of the show, posted an emotional tribute shortly after Singleton’s death, calling him his “big brother.”