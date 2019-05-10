Kim Kardashian Celebrates The Arrival Of Her Fourth Child With An Adorable Message

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kim Kardashian Celebrates The Arrival Of Her Fourth Child With An Adorable Message

Congrats to Kim and Kanye!

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six!

Following reports that her surrogate went into labor early Friday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, took to Twitter to reveal that she and 'Ye are now the proud parents of a new baby boy.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she tweeted.

This is the couple's fourth child together. Their new addition joins their daughters, Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6; and their son, Saint, 3.

Congratulations to KimYe on their new bundle of joy!

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs