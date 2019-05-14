Meagan Good Reveals She Quit Going To Church Because Of Criticism From Christians

Meagan Good is a devout Christian and is even the wife of a preacher. However, she recently admitted that she does not enjoy going to church for one specific reason.

During a recent appearance on D.L. Hughley's radio show, the actress revealed that she rarely attends church service because of the criticism she has received throughout the years from other Christians.

"I do [go to church]. Not all the time though, because, if I'm being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive," she said. "It's unfortunate because we're supposed to be the biggest lovers. And it's like, even if you disagree with someone or you don't think what they're doing is right, you're supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person. Other times, you're supposed to correct in love if that's what God told you to do. And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault."

The actress, who married Seventh-day Adventist preacher and film producer DeVon Franklin in 2012, has spoken out about several members of her faith rejecting her since she married a man of the cloth. She's defended herself over them criticizing her for her wardrobe, hairstyles and on-screen sex scenes, to name a few.

One person who has no problem with her occasionally steamy on-screen roles is her pastor hubby.

"You know what's interesting about him is, I'll call him and be like, 'OK, honey. I'm about to do this sex scene,' and he'll just be like, 'OK, well, just make it look real, 'cause you really want the audience to root for you. You want them to care about the relationship,'" she said. "That's what's gonna drive the movie through, so he's like, 'Just get into it.'"

Watch her speak more on her "unfortunate" experience "with some church folks" and her husband's unwavering support of her career despite what his congregation may think, below: