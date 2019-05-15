Blac Chyna Makes A Surprising Confession About Sex With Rob Kardashian

The reality star appeared on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Blac Chyna recently made her first talk show appearance on The Wendy Williams Show and even gave the gossip queen the green light to ask anything she wanted.

In true Wendy fashion, she questioned the model on everything from her involvement with the Kardashian clan to her start as a stripper. The true meat of the interview came when she boldly asked Chyna to specify who was the "better lover" between her famous exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

After some hesitation, Chyna responded, "Rob."

The Lashes cosmetics founder, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with the reclusive reality star, defended why she began dating him, shutting down theories that it was all for pity.

"I didn't feel sorry for him," she said. "I just wanted him to see his worth."

Watch her dish a bit more on her relationship with both of her exes, below:

In addition to spilling the tea on her past romances, Chyna also announced that she has a new reality series in the works titled The Real Blac Chyna. The show, which she dubbed a docu-series, will air exclusively on Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service.

Take a look at the trailer, below:

