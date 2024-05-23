Sexyy Red To Make First Appearance On ‘WWE NXT’

Rap star Sexyy Red is expanding her brand into the world of sports entertainment.

The WWE confirmed that the St. Louis rapper will make her wrestling debut on “WWE NXT.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sexyy Red put the wrestling world on notice that she intends to make a major impact in the ring.

“I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall. I might RKO somebody @WWE #nxt,” her post read.

A lifelong WWE fan, Sexyy Red is known for posting about her love for NXT, Champion Trick Williams, The Meta-Four, and the entire promotion.

Fans of wrestling are already familiar with Sexyy Red’s music. Jey Uso used her hit “SkeeYee” as a walk-up song last year which caused the speculation that they would eventually work together.

Hip-hop and wrestling have been working in tandem for many years. Snoop Dogg, co-hosted “WrestleMania 39” and even got some in-ring action . Meek Mill gave the intro promo for “WrestleMania 40”, which was held in his hometown of Philadelphia.