Blac Chyna And Tokyo Toni’s Conversation On Social Media Will Have You Crying Real Tears

Blac Chyna and her estranged mother, Tokyo Toni, are seemingly on track towards repairing their relationship.

After months of separation and one-sided social media spats, the two have made amends. Chyna apparently took the first (public) step toward reconciliation by following her mother on Instagram.

Ecstatic by the gesture, Tokyo Toni posted a screenshot of it to her own page, supported by the caption, "I love you Angela aka @blacchyna."

The mother of two responded in the comments section, "I love you."

Take a look at the exchange, below: