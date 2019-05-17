Blac Chyna And Tokyo Toni’s Conversation On Social Media Will Have You Crying Real Tears

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Blac Chyna attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

It all started with one of them hitting "follow."

Blac Chyna and her estranged mother, Tokyo Toni, are seemingly on track towards repairing their relationship.

After months of separation and one-sided social media spats, the two have made amends. Chyna apparently took the first (public) step toward reconciliation by following her mother on Instagram.

Ecstatic by the gesture, Tokyo Toni posted a screenshot of it to her own page, supported by the caption, "I love you Angela aka @blacchyna."

The mother of two responded in the comments section, "I love you."

Take a look at the exchange, below:

Their reunion left their followers overjoyed, but no one seems as excited as Toni, who responded to a fan, "I got my baby back."

This comes after Chyna's recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club where she touched on her unwavering love for her mother, despite their estrangement.

"She's always gonna be my mom. I love her to death," she said. "But I felt like another reason why I wanted to start being more verbal was because due to the media and different things, she feels as though I have control over that. So, when I don't speak up for her, it becomes a problem."

Take a look at the interview, below:

It's nice to see mother and daughter on good terms again.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

