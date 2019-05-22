Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Speaks Out After Reports Of Fight With Their Son

Wendy Williams' estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, reportedly got into a physical altercation with their son, Kevin Jr., early Wednesday morning. TMZ reports that the 18-year-old has been arrested for assault in connection to the incident.

According to reports, the fight took place at a store parking lot near their family home in New Jersey. The talk show host reportedly took their son to the residence they once all shared to pick something up and left for a short time. Sources connected to the family said she planned to return to pick him up.

Kevin Jr. reportedly did not know his father was in the house at the time. Despite this, both men were calm and ended up going to the store together after midnight.

The brawl allegedly took place once they arrived at the establishment's parking lot, with the argument allegedly starting over Kevin Sr.'s demand for spousal support. He reportedly then claimed Wendy was "brainwashing" their son before things got physical. Kevin Sr. allegedly placed their son in a headlock, forcing the 18-year-old to allegedly punch him in the nose to break free.

Kevin Hunter Sr. has since spoken with TMZ about the incident, sharing, "I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear."

TMZ further reported that the argument actually stemmed from Kevin Sr. stressing to their son that he needs to "carve his own path to success" and "work hard on his own without Wendy's handouts."

Wendy Williams has not yet spoken out on the alleged fight that took place between her son and husband.

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after he allegedly conceived a child with his alleged mistress.