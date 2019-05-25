Bill Cosby Has A Warning For Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby is speaking out when it comes to Harvey Weinstein being able to negotiate a global deal to reach settlements with the women who accused him of sexual assault. It was reported that the disgraced film producer and the former board of The Weinstein Company plans to pay $44 million to settle multiple civil suits against him along with the New York State Attorney General.

According to The Blast, sources close to the legal team have informed them that this settlement can be a big win for Weinstein because it will be harder for the prosecution to gain testimony from accusers during his criminal trial if they have settled.

The settlement will more than likely include some sort of confidentiality agreement which would bar any of the women from discussing their allegations, and would most likely prevent their cooperation with the prosecution.

When The Blast had the opportunity to speak with Cosby, he spoke about the settlement that he made previously with Andrea Constand, who accused him of rape. In 2006, Cosby and Constand made an out-of-court settlement that totaled $3.38 million. She later broke the agreement when she pursued criminal charges against Cosby in 2015.

“I was given a promise, waived my 5th Amendment Rights and settled out of court with Andrea Constand for $3.8 million dollars,” says the jailed comedian. “She was able to get a second bite of the apple, please tell me – is this Un-American or not?”

Many people online are reacting to the settlement, especially those who feel that Cosby was not given the same treatment as Weinstein. However, Weinstein’s criminal case is still pending.