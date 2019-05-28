‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Calls Out Spike Lee For ‘Trash’ Comments About Black British People

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The second season of Spike Lee's Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It, is getting some major criticism for one particularly controversial scene.
Star Wars actor and British citizen, John Boyega, took to Twitter to label the series "trash" after seeing the scene where the show's lead character, Nola Darling, gets into a debate with a British lover over the topic of Black Brits getting cast so frequently for Black American roles.
See both Boyega’s tweet and the clip in question, below:
After seeing the slander, Lee took to social media to personally respond, citing a David Harewood article that appeared in The Guardian in 2017, which posed that Black Brits aren't fully aware of slavery and racism as much as African-Americans are.
This is not the first time Boyega has defended the idea of British actors being cast in American roles. In 2017, he clapped back at Samuel L. Jackson over his critique about British actor, Daniel Kaluuya, being cast over an African-American actor in Get Out. Jackson's sentiments echoed Lee's.
"I know the young brother who's in the movie, and he's British," Jackson said in an interview, referring to Kaluuya. "There are a lot of Black British actors that work in this country. All the time. I tend to wonder what would that movie have been with an American brother who really understands that in a way."
This is clearly a complex issue that has a lot of folks taking sides. See some more reactions from social media, below:
(Photos from left: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS