Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Racist Comments Casting Directors Made Behind Her Back

Tiffany Haddish is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. While she may be one of the "it girls" of the moment, there was a time in the not-so-distant past when casting directors were not exactly on board.

During the recent Emmys Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed the clever way she would find out what casting directors really thought of her.

"You know what I'd do? I put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, and I do the audition, walk out and leave my bag," she told the other actresses. "Then I'd come back and be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse.'"

She added that, after listening to the recordings, she often heard casting directors making racist and hurtful comments about her personality and appearance.

"They'd be like, 'She is not as urban as I thought she'd be.' Or they would be like, 'She's so ghetto, I just can't.' 'Her boobs aren't big enough.' 'I really think we should just go with a white girl,'" she recalled hearing.

When asked to explain why she was so curious to hear their unfiltered feedback, she said it all came from her hunger to grow in her craft.

"I'm sneaky! I want to hear so that I can write jokes about it," she said. "That and also so that I use it to my advantage and grow. Like all this 'Jeez, she can't read. She said every word wrong.' And I'm like, 'They're right.' So, I start reading out loud more and practicing, and it helps me in the long run. So, sure, they hurt my feelings, and sometimes I'm like, 'Damn, what a b***h. I'm never going back there,' but I did."

Watch Tiffany open up about her secret strategy, below: