Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash Over Photo With Death Row Inmate Kevin Cooper

Kim Kardashian’s crusade to get people released from prison continues, but this time she’s facing some backlash.

Kevin Cooper, who is serving a death sentence sentence for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old boy named Christopher, is the latest case is one Kim’s been personally involved with, even taking a photo with him while he was in prison. Now, Christopher’s mother is speaking out over the reality star’s attempts at freeing the man accused of killing her son.

"It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her. For what she's doing to us, there's nothing to justify what she's doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us," Mary Ann Hughes told TMZ. "[Kim] obviously has not read all of the actual evidence -- she has bought into half truths perpetrated by the defense. If she actually sat down and read the transcripts of all the trials and appeals, she would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him."

According to authorities, Christopher was murdered while sleeping over at a neighbor’s home in Chino Hills, California back in 1983. Cooper was convicted of using a hatchet to kill the neighbors, Doug and Peggy Ryen, as well as their daughter Jessica and Christopher. According to Journal Post, Cooper has pleaded not guilty since his initial arrest. Due to this, Kardashian asked California’s Governor, in 2018, to look into the case a bit further.

The inmate has long maintained he was framed.

Since last year, Kim Kardashian and her high-powered attorneys have successfully freed 18 non-violent drug offenders. On Thursday, Kim went to visit Cooper at San Quentin prison on Thursday (May 27). She’s successfully lobbied California Governor Gavin Newsom to order additional DNA testing in Cooper’s case.