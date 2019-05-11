Kim Kardashian’s Lawyers Blame The Media For Giving Too Much Credit For Helping To Free Inmates

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Many thought that Kim Kardashian was hard at work on releasing non-violent inmates from prison and while she is helping the cause, we later learned that the people burning the midnight oil are Kim’s lawyers.
Kim’s money is funding the process, it’s her attorneys, Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, who are working hard to free prisoners who received sentences harsh sentences for drug offenses.
The women’s campaign, 90 Days of Freedom, has freed 17 men and women over the past few months and reuniting them with their families after years behind bars.
Barnett spoke with TMZ on Friday and said that the media has unfairly focused too much on Kim because she is a celebrity, making her look as if the weight of the work was on her shoulders alone. She also stressed Kim has never said or claimed to do the work by herself.
The backlash against Kim made Barnett and Cody address the situation on social media.
Barnett wants it to be clear that Kim is very much hands-on, she is not only funding the project, but she is also lobbying on behalf of the movement. For example, she sat down with President Trump in the White House and often deals directly with Jared Kushner who is Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law. This is a huge accomplishment for the project because not everyone can gain that kind of access. Of course, the narcissistic president would rather chat with a celebrity than activists who have been doing the work for years.
“Kim linked arms with us to support us when foundations turned us down,” Barnett tells her Facebook followers. “We and our clients and their families have a lot of love for her and are deeply grateful for her.”
She also adds, “Kim has always been very clear in her role. It’s the media that spins it around- not Kim.”
Click HERE if you would like to donate to the Buried Alive Project.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
