Kim Kardashian’s Lawyers Blame The Media For Giving Too Much Credit For Helping To Free Inmates

Many thought that Kim Kardashian was hard at work on releasing non-violent inmates from prison and while she is helping the cause, we later learned that the people burning the midnight oil are Kim’s lawyers.

Kim’s money is funding the process, it’s her attorneys, Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, who are working hard to free prisoners who received sentences harsh sentences for drug offenses.

The women’s campaign, 90 Days of Freedom, has freed 17 men and women over the past few months and reuniting them with their families after years behind bars.

Barnett spoke with TMZ on Friday and said that the media has unfairly focused too much on Kim because she is a celebrity, making her look as if the weight of the work was on her shoulders alone. She also stressed Kim has never said or claimed to do the work by herself.