Porsha Williams' Fiancé Responds To Rumors He Is Cheating With This Reality Star

According to Page Six , McKinley was recently accused of cheating on the Real Housewives of Atlanta star with WAGS Atlanta cast member Sincerely Ward . YouTuber Tasha K made the bold accusation in a video.

Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley , haven't walked down the aisle yet and are already being bombarded by infidelity rumors.

In response to the allegations, McKinley's rep told the publication that he has never met Ward and is planning on taking legal action against Tasha K.

His attorney claimed the gossip YouTuber "published a series of false salacious and slanderous allegations against Mr. McKinley, either knowing they were false or with a reckless disregard for the truth of those statements."

The lawyer went on to add that the "derogatory comments" were made "damage his reputation, jeopardize McKinley's ongoing businesses, and negatively impact his family."

Ward also issued a statement, herself, firmly denying that she and McKinley were romantically involved in any way. In fact, she specified that she's never even met him at all.

"I literally have absolutely no clue [how this rumor started]," she told Page Six. "I just noticed maybe a couple days ago, like weird ghost accounts started coming after me or saying, 'I'm happy for you and Dennis' and some weird stuff. Number one, I know Porsha and I respect Porsha and I would never be involved in this kind of trash. Number two, I've never met this guy a day in my life... I don't know how my name got thrown into it."

Tasha K, however, maintains that her story is valid, telling the publication that she received the information about their allegedly secret romance "from a well-trusted source."

Porsha has not commented on the allegations made against her fiancé. The two welcomed their first child together, Pilar Jhena, in March.

