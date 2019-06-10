Lee Daniels Makes Bold Promise To 'Star' Fans Following Its Cancellation

Lee Daniels recently said that his efforts to save Star from cancellation failed. However, he's not letting his creation go out without one final goodbye.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, he made an announcement that is sure to pleasantly surprise fans of the Fox drama. After clarifying that the show's cancellation was "all business," he revealed, "We will have something with some closure."

"You ain't seen the last of Star," he said in the brief video clip. "We will have something that will make you happy, promise."

Take a look, below: