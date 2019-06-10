Lee Daniels Makes Bold Promise To 'Star' Fans Following Its Cancellation

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Lee Daniels recently said that his efforts to save Star from cancellation failed. However, he's not letting his creation go out without one final goodbye.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, he made an announcement that is sure to pleasantly surprise fans of the Fox drama. After clarifying that the show's cancellation was "all business," he revealed, "We will have something with some closure."
"You ain't seen the last of Star," he said in the brief video clip. "We will have something that will make you happy, promise."
Take a look, below:
As previously reported, Daniels explained that he was not able to find the show a new home at other networks following its sudden cancellation on Fox.
"I got some bad news," he announced on Instagram. "It ain't happening. I tried my best, guys."
Thankfully, fans of the show will get some closure one way or another.
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS