Lee Daniels Makes Bold Promise To 'Star' Fans Following Its Cancellation

<<enter caption here>> at The Beacon Theatre on May 16, 2016 in New York City.

Lee Daniels Makes Bold Promise To 'Star' Fans Following Its Cancellation

The show's creator wants the show to go out with dignity.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Lee Daniels recently said that his efforts to save Star from cancellation failed. However, he's not letting his creation go out without one final goodbye.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, he made an announcement that is sure to pleasantly surprise fans of the Fox drama. After clarifying that the show's cancellation was "all business," he revealed, "We will have something with some closure."

"You ain't seen the last of Star," he said in the brief video clip. "We will have something that will make you happy, promise."

Take a look, below:

As previously reported, Daniels explained that he was not able to find the show a new home at other networks following its sudden cancellation on Fox.

"I got some bad news," he announced on Instagram. "It ain't happening. I tried my best, guys."

Thankfully, fans of the show will get some closure one way or another.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs