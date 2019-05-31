Lee Daniels Gives The Final Verdict On The Fate Of 'Star'

Star fans have been desperately trying to save the musical series since it was announced a few weeks ago that it would come to an abrupt end after three season.

To the disappointment of Lee Daniels and the show's cast, crew and fans, the quest to find the canceled Fox drama a new home has ended on a sour note. Star is officially dead.

Daniels, the series' co-creator, took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to break the news to his followers.

"OK, so I've got some bad news: It ain't happening," he said in a video. "I tried my best, guys. You know, we got some incredible people. I mean, I can't even list everybody. I'll say it in a letter. But in a nutshell, it ain't happening. I did my best."

He ended his concession message with some encouraging words: "Just know that, like with Precious or with Empire... The Butler, Monster's Ball, the next thing I do is going to be Star. It will exist in all of my work. I love you, all of the fans that have supported us."

Watch Daniels' full message, below: