Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Exchanged Words During The Most Awkward Party Ever

It’s a small world, and no place must have felt smaller than Hollywood hotspot Bootsy Bellows on Friday night, when three-fourths of the Kylie-Khloe-Tristan-Jordyn quadrangle wound up in the VIP section together. Presumably, for the first time since all that cheating drama.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, whose friendship went kaput after Woods was allegedly kissed by Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s father Tristan Thompson (phew!), seemed to melt the ice at the party, which proceeded Kylie’s controversial The Handmaid’s Tale-themed birthday celebration for friend Stassi Karanikolaou. People inside the nightclub told TMZ that the two spoke briefly inside the VIP area.

Kylie was reportedly in the area for about half an hour while Jordyn was there for about 20 minutes, and during that time, Jenner came down from her top-level section to say hi to Woods, who was in a lower section.

They were also apparently all smiles during the convo with one course describing it as “good vibes” flowing. Mutual friends of both of them were rumored to be around to break the ice.

Interestingly, Tristan Thompson was also in attendance. According to TMZ’s sources, he was rolling up to the function with Drake, fellow Cleveland Cavalier Jordan Clarkson and Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef.

While the group walked up to Kylie and Kendall’s section, Kylie reportedly did not talk to Tristan. TT and Jordyn Woods also didn’t communicate, according to the source.

Looks like Kylie and Jordyn could one day rekindle their friendship. From the looks of it though, it’s still going to take some time.