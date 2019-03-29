Jordyn Woods Was Reportedly ‘Mortified’ Seeing Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction To Cheating Scandal In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Jordyn Woods' relationship with the Kardashian clan is pretty much defunct following her “cheating” scandal with Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. However, the once close friend of the family reportedly can't seem to escape them — not when they continue to relive the drama at every opportunity on social media and television.

As previously reported, the trailer for the 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped, with most of the clip showing how the family handled the now viral ordeal involving Khloé and her family’s reaction to the ordeal.

While fans of the show have already taken to social media to share their excitement for the forthcoming premiere (and a few rolling their eyes at the way the Kardashians seem to be “milking” the drama), Jordyn reportedly saw the clip while overseas in London and is "mortified" by it.

"Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped, so she could distract herself and focus on the future," the insider told Us Weekly, via the Daily Mail.

The dramatic clips in the trailer which show Khloé yelling "Liar!" at the top of her lungs and the family gathering with Jordyn prior to learning of the scandal, are what seem to make the socialite the most uneasy.

"[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it," the source added. "It's still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It's humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She's trying to look fabulous on social media, but it's still a lot for any person to deal with."

In case you missed it, the trailer centered around the love triangle and seemed to solely focus on Khloé's rage over the situation, with one scene showing her yell, "My family was ruined!" into a phone.

Taking to her Instagram Story, recently, Khloé also shared yet another elusive quote, which read, "Stay away from people who play the victim knowing they're in the wrong." As expected, her comment led many to believe she was speaking of Jordyn.

