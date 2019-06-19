Marvel Studios President Responds To 'Black Panther 2' Killmonger Rumors

Following the massive — and record-breaking — fanfare of Black Panther, fans of the Marvel film quickly began theorizing what its sequel could look like. One of the most popular claims to date remains the possibility of killed-off character Killmonger's return for the follow-up.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, gave a statement to BET at the Spider-Man Far From Home press junket. While addressing the rumor, he made it clear that it's just that — a rumor.

“Pure rumor," he said. "The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation because Mr. [Ryan] Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early. So nothing is set yet in any way that far because Mr. Coogler [is] sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

Fans of the popular franchise will know that Nate Moore was the co-producer of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and executive producer of both Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

For now, details on Black Panther 2 remain sparse, and, as Feige clarified, not much has even materialized yet. One thing that's for certain, though, is that it's sure to be epic.