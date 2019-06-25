'Power' May Not Be Ending After Its Sixth Season, After All

<<enter caption here>> at The Paley Center for Media on July 12, 2017 in New York City.

'Power' May Not Be Ending After Its Sixth Season, After All

The show's star and executive producer 50 Cent's words have fans talking.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Popular Starz drama Power is officially set to end after its season six finale. However, it appears as the show's executive producer and star, 50 Cent, is having a change of heart.

50 recently took to Instagram to announce that he's "changed his mind" about ending the wildly popular series.

"I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6," he captioned a photo of himself. "This s**t is to [sic] good #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzplay."

While he definitely has some pull, it's likely that his seemingly facetious post is not going to change the fate of the show as several of its cast members and its showrunner have already celebrated its ending.

This is certainly the end of an era. The sixth and final season of Power premieres on August 25.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs