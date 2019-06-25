'Power' May Not Be Ending After Its Sixth Season, After All

Popular Starz drama Power is officially set to end after its season six finale. However, it appears as the show's executive producer and star, 50 Cent, is having a change of heart.

50 recently took to Instagram to announce that he's "changed his mind" about ending the wildly popular series.

"I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6," he captioned a photo of himself. "This s**t is to [sic] good #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzplay."

While he definitely has some pull, it's likely that his seemingly facetious post is not going to change the fate of the show as several of its cast members and its showrunner have already celebrated its ending.