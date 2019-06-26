Wendy Williams And Estranged Husband Reunite Over Son's Legal Drama

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting his father, Kevin Hunter, several outlets have reported.

According to Page Six particularly, the 18-year-old appeared in a New Jersey court on Tuesday for his arraignment in connection to his May 21 arrest for getting into a brawl with his father. The incident took place outside a Krauszer's Food Store in West Orange, New Jersey.

The prosecutor, Joseph Wenzel, requested more time to review the case and no further action has since been taken. Hunter Jr. is set to appear in court again on July 9.

"We expect it will be resolved favorably," the 18-year-old's attorney told the site after the hearing.

Hunter Sr. previously told TMZ, following the altercation, that he had no desire to press charges against his son. Wenzel told Page Six that he will take this into consideration.

"It does factor into my determination," he said. "But at the end of the day, I have to make the call about what's in the best interest of justice."

Both Williams and Hunter Sr., who are currently in the midst of a divorce, were reportedly present at the courthouse for their son's hearing, but remained outside the courtroom "so as not to make a spectacle."