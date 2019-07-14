Dwayne Johnson Was A Real-Life Superhero When A Fire Nearly Started At A Film Premiere

Dwayne Johnson has shown on the big screen that he can be a hero in various ways. Recently though, the actor had to prove he’s resourceful ways in real life.

According to The Grio, at the world premiere of Johnson’s latest film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw on Saturday night (July 13), attendees had to promptly evacuate the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles around 25 minutes into the screening when sparks began flying from somewhere in the orchestra section.

There were “popping” sounds and smoke, which caused people to run out of the theater. After a short investigation, ushers and security were able to confirm the issue wasn’t serious. Apparently, water had spilled into an electrical outlet on the floor.

Things quickly went from horrific to hilarious as everyone headed back into the theater after the scene was cleared. When they entered, The Rock was already on stage ensuring everyone that the film would continue.

“That wasn’t one of the surprises I was talking about,” he reportedly told the crowd as they filed back in. “I know there are members of the press here who will report this. When things started to seemingly go sideways and everyone was exiting this theater, just for the record, I stood right there and I waited… My security wanted me to leave, but I wanted to see that all the people were safe,” he said.

“But Jason Statham ran his (butt) all the way out,” he joked. “Only kidding. Please enjoy the rest of Hobbs and Shaw.” Jason Statham is one of the stars of the film and plays Deckard Shaw.

It isn’t certain whether Idris Elba, who co-stars in the film and was in attendance for the screening with his family, ran or stayed behind. Regardless, the incident sounds like it could’ve been as exciting as the movie.



Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is in theaters August 1.