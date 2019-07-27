Karrueche Tran Talks Possible Marriage To Victor Cruz

Written by Tweety Elitou

Karrueche Tran is in love, and she’s not letting anyone’s opinion on social media ruin her relationship. Recently, during an interview with Big Boy TV, the 31-year-old Claws actress confessed she’s considering getting married to her boyfriend of two years, Victor Cruz.

When asked how her relationship was going with her former-NFL player boyfriend, she happily shared, “We’re good. We’re happy!” “You engaged?” Big Boy asked while paying note to the ring on her finger. “No,” she responded. “It ain’t no ring on this ringer.” “Do you see yourself marrying Victor?” “Potentially, yeah,” Karrueche answered. Karrueche confirmed she is in love and has never been in love like this before.

She revealed that her relationship with Victor proved that she can love herself, “I can put myself first, but I can also love someone else at the same time. There's room for both. I think before I was just putting too much energy into one and not giving a bleep about myself.” She continued, “I'm also in a different headspace, like I'm more career-driven, so I can take care of that. He lives on the East Coast so we have our time together, but then we also have our time apart where he works and he does his thing. I have my thing and my space. And then we come back together!” As for dealing with the opinions of people on social media, Karrueche simply replied, “At this point, can’t none of that stuff break me. I’ve dealt some with crazy stuff on social media.” When asked why she walked away from her relationship with Chris Brown, Karrueche responded, “Because he had a baby […] and you can’t give a baby back. That’s forever.” Watch Karrueche talk about love, life, and her relationship below (starts at the 12:50 mark):