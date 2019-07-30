Update: Kenya Moore's Ex Matt Jordan Arrested In Arizona After Allegedly Punching His Girlfriend In The Face

When the cops arrived at the scene, Jordan had already left. However, Bell called the police a few hours later in Maricopa to alert them that he was lurking by her home. The police eventually caught up to Jordan and arrested him.

The witness told police that Jordan got "super close to her," grabbed her cigarettes and tried throwing them on the roof, after noticing she had seen.

According to TMZ , the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star's arrest report indicates that he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his current girlfriend, Valerie Bell. She claims he punched her in the face at a Denny's parking lot early on Saturday morning. Another woman claims she witnessed the alleged assault.

PREVIOUS:

Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan has found himself in trouble with the law once again.

According to TMZ, the former personal trainer was arrested in Arizona over the weekend for a list of alleged crimes, including theft and assault.

The site reports that Jordan was booked on Saturday (July 27) in Pinal County for trespassing in addition to three separate charges of aggravated assault, theft and threatening/intimidating with damage to property. All three charges reportedly stem from an arrest warrant issued in Maricopa County.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star's bail was set at $3,250, which hasn't been paid. He currently remains in custody and is awaiting his hearing later this week to face the charges.

While the origin of these charges remains somewhat of a mystery, court documents indicate that the initial incident occurred back in April. Jordan failed to appear in court to address the initial charges. Hence, when he was arrested for trespassing on Saturday, police found that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jordan is no stranger to legal troubles. In 2017, Moore got a restraining order against him after she claimed he was harassing her by calling her up to 30 times a day and allegedly imposing threats on her life. That same year, Jordan also got into a violent brawl with fellow reality star Peter Thomas.