ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Toya Wright attends "The Kitchen" Atlanta screening hosted by Kandi Burruss at Cinebistro on July 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Toya Wright’s Fans Just Zoomed Into Her Recent Photo And Spotted A Possible Engagement Ring

Is she engaged to her bae, Robert “Red” Rushing, or not?

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Just last week, Toya Wright sent fans into a frenzy when she posted what many believed was a photo of herself wearing a fancy bonnet and massive engagement ring. 

As a major plot twist, it turned out the woman modeling the bridal bonnet was Toya’s friend, Marketa.

In June, the 36-year-old T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality star had to shut down engagement speculations after fans thought her hairstylist’s hand was hers.

Could the third time be the charm? Possibly.

While hanging out at the Ray Charles Plaza in Albany, GA, Toya snapped a photo with her bae, Robert “Red” Rushing and fans quickly zoomed into the shiny diamond on her finger.

With the quickness, fans urged Toya to tie the knot with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing.

“Marry that man Toya” a fan commented. 

“I can’t wait for the wedding,” another chimed in.

Another added, “Y’all look/are absolutely great together. Change your last name already!”

Toya has yet to confirm or deny any of the engagement rumors.

