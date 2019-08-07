Wendy Williams Finally Acknowledges Her Estranged Husband’s ‘New Family’ Following Baby Scandal

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Wendy Williams is finally addressing the widespread speculation that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, and she has a message for them all.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Williams went into detail about her ongoing divorce from Hunter and added that she wishes him well "with his new family."
"I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago," she said, stressing that she does not want them to be at odds. "I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way."
The talk show host went on to add that you're "either in or you are out with me," before commenting on Hunter's new situation: "I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family," she said.
Take a look at the interview, below:
While making the promo rounds, Williams also stopped by Fox 5, where she addressed rumors that she is reconciling with Hunter for the sake of their business ventures if not their marriage.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Williams was in talks to rehire Hunter as her business manager and they would continue collaborating on their production company, publishing company and charity foundation.
During the sit-down interview, the gossip queen firmly shut down those claims.
"Right now, the only business, and I repeat, the only business, that me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized," she said.
She maintained, however, as she did with Sway, that they "will always be friends."
In case her point was not clear, when asked, again if she was not going to go back into business with Hunter, she stressed, "Well, I need a divorce yesterday. Now."
While the interviewers pointed out that her response gave the impression that Hunter was making their divorce proceedings difficult, she responded, "That's our business. But if I say I need a divorce yesterday, then what do you think?"
In the spirit of debunking rumors, Williams also addressed claims that her eponymous talk show was ending after its 11th season.
"It also said that after season 11 that my show was canceled," she said. "They've also been saying that I'm going to move the show to LA. Nope, nope, nope. Do I look unemployed?"
(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
