Wendy Williams Finally Acknowledges Her Estranged Husband’s ‘New Family’ Following Baby Scandal

Wendy Williams is finally addressing the widespread speculation that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, and she has a message for them all.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Williams went into detail about her ongoing divorce from Hunter and added that she wishes him well "with his new family."

"I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago," she said, stressing that she does not want them to be at odds. "I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way."

The talk show host went on to add that you're "either in or you are out with me," before commenting on Hunter's new situation: "I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family," she said.

Take a look at the interview, below: