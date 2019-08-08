Apollo Nida Is Out Of Prison And Has A Surprising New Career

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 08: Apollo Nida attends the Sister 2 Sister Ladies Night at Mason Murer Art Gallery on May 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

He showed off his work on the 'Gram.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Apollo Nida is now a free man, and with his newfound freedom, the former reality star is getting back to work. His choice in occupation, however, differs a bit from what he was known for prior to his incarceration.

Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off his barbering skills, prompting fans to wonder if this is his new full time gig.

"It looks like ya boi AP back in business," he captioned a photo of a cut he did. "I know you see the FADE GAME STILL CRAZY."

Take a look, below:

It remains unclear if this is Nida's new business venture or if he is just having fun.

He was officially released from prison in July 2018 and was sent to a halfway house. As previously reported, he was first released in June but was sent back mere days later for allegedly violating his parole. It still hasn't been revealed exactly what he did.

The former reality star served roughly five years of an eight-year sentence after pleading guilty for laundering $2.3 million through stolen checks and other avenues.

(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

