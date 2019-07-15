Phaedra Parks Admits This ‘Real Housewives’ Storyline Was ‘Completely Made Up’

Phaedra Parks is living her best life, having recently opened up with DailyMailTV about her popping new romance. In a follow-up interview with the publication, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is admitting that what viewers see on the popular Bravo reality series is often not what is seems. In fact, she points out one instance where she fell victim to the show's producers' alleged fabrications.

"I was just a character that they're manipulating for their own benefit," she said. "[For example] They completely made up one story that I was dating an African prince the day Apollo went to prison. I was seeing some African man named Mr. Chocolate while I was breastfeeding my baby, going to mortuary school, my husband's going to prison and I've got a 2-year-old."

After dubbing the entire ordeal "the most ludicrous, crazy thing in the world," Parks maintained that she has been nothing but faithful in her marriage to her ex-husband.

"But of course the show ran with it because it made for good TV," she continued. "That's just [the] nature of the beast, you can't cry over spilled milk. It is what it is. Reality shows are not real. They're for entertainment at everyone else's expense, except the people that make it, so you can't regret anything. You just have to accept what it is and keep it moving."

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother of two also shared her thoughts on her former BFF Kandi Burruss' threat to leave the franchise if she rejoins the cast.

"I find it amusing, because if she is that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life," Parks said of Burruss' words. "So I'm glad I touched her like that."

With that said, is she, in fact, returning to the show? As far as she knows, the answer is no.

"I know there's lots of rumors swirling around about me returning to the housewives, but I haven't had any discussions about returning," she said. "I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and, you know, I'm very happy right now."