Wendy Williams Reveals The Reason Why She Did Not Have A Prenup With Estranged Husband

During the interview, Williams, who explained that no papers have been signed just yet in their divorce, admitted that they did not have a prenuptial agreement in their marriage because she "didn't think it would end."

Wendy Williams isn't holding back any details about her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter . In fact, during a recent appearance on Sway in the Morning , the talk show maven revealed that she and Hunter did not have a prenup in place.

"That's not sexy to introduce paperwork when you're in love with somebody," she said. "But as a grown person, I get with another grown person, and that grown person would also have a thriving career. I'd choose differently this time."

Going into more detail about what she wants now that she has a second chance at love, Williams said she wants a man who is within her age bracket and has his own bearings.

"Look, I'm 55. I don't want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper," she said. "You might see me on a date with a 32-year-old. Please don't mistake that for anything other than we're on a date... What I need is the comfort of a man who's got his own, and grown kids. I don't change pampers... Preferably 25 and up. I want them all the way out."

She added that she would like to settle down with someone who lives alone and has kids of his own "because you'd understand what it's like for me to be a single mother."

