Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Became ‘Real Sick Of’ Pretending Her Marriage To Will Smith Was Perfect

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the Red Table Talk host admitted that she's finally happy because she and Will have let go of the image of perfection that their admirers placed on them.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith 's marriage has been "relationship goals" for years, but things were not always as they seemed. The Smiths have been surprisingly candid about the "downs" they experienced in their years together on Jada's hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk , and now the talented host is explaining why she and her superstar hubby decided to go public with their private business.

"I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace," she said. "I am the most peaceful I've ever been in my life, so I am the happiest."

Speaking specifically about their candid discussions about their relationship on the Facebook Watch series, Jada said they were sick of living up to people's ideals and creating unrealistic standards for others.

"What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships," she said. "We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it."

Jada said Will's willingness to be honest and forthright really resonated with the show's audience, especially its male viewers.

"And also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can't imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I'm willing to listen,'" she said.

Watch her speak on them finally being free in their relationship, below: