Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits She Went Too Far On One Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett-Smith made the bold confession that she was once addicted to pornography during a recent episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk. Now that the word is out, the actress is admitting that she may have been a bit overzealous in sharing something so personal with her daughter and mother.

"I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "[It was] a group decision."

The Girls Trip star, however, stands by her decision to speak on the subject as so many women have explained how porn has negatively affected their relationships in the past.

"There were a lot of women, part of our production team and a lot of friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography," she continued. "So we decided to tackle that issue at the Red Table."

Jada admits she was not, however, prepared to learn that her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith had some experience with the subject themselves.

"I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter," she said. "I was like, for the first time, I never thought that, I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the Red Table and that was the show."

Watch her open up about the raw moment, below: