La La Anthony Claps Back At ‘Power’ Fans Who Say She Can’t Act

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: La La Anthony attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

La La Anthony Claps Back At ‘Power’ Fans Who Say She Can’t Act

“If you can do better, why you not getting the jobs?”

Published 1 week ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Power fans are not to be trifled with, and they will make their opinions known when it comes to the long-running series. And those opinions are not always flattering.

Recently, some fans expressed their feelings about La La Anthony, who plays LaKeisha on the series, saying that she can’t act.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday (Oct. 17) the 38-year-old proudly clapped back to fan’s rude comments.

“My thing is that I’m doing it. So, if I couldn’t do it, then why am I doing it?” she asked. “If you can do it better, then why you not getting the jobs I’m getting? That’s how I look at it.”

RELATED: La La Anthony Lands Her Biggest Role Yet In This ’90s Classic Series Reboot

Anthony continued, “I think people just naturally want to hate because [I] started differently. ‘You’re not a real actor, you started on the radio.’ Alright, maybe I didn’t come into it like you, but I put the work in and I continue to put the work in so that doesn’t bother me.” 

She summed up her comments with some cold, hard facts: “I have almost 10 million followers on Instagram. People watch what I do. What’s the point of having these great shows if nobody’s watching them? You want people to watch. So, if you can do it better, you bring 10 million followers and come do what I do.” 

OK, then!

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs