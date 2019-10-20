New Girl Actor, Lamorne Morris Was Reportedly Handcuffed By Police After Recording His Friend’s Arrest

Reportedly, his friend’s injury happened shortly after an incident with the club’s security guard, and just moments before Morris was handcuffed.

The incident, which was caught on camera by an onlooker, showed Morris being handcuffed outside the club located on Cahuenga Boulevard along with his unnamed friend, who could be seen bleeding from his mouth.

On Saturday night (Oct. 19), New Girl actor Lamorne Morris found himself in a heated commotion with the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) after he pulled out his phone to record his friend’s arrest outside of Avenue, a nightclub in Hollywood, CA.

In an attempt to document everything that occurred with his cellphone, Morris can be heard attesting to his friend’s innocence, stating to one of the officers that his friend was attacked without provocation.

“Now they’re arresting me!” the 36-year-old actor yells as the second officer begins to push him, against the wall and place him in handcuffs. He continues to argue with law enforcement who seemed unimpressed with his argument. “I play a f***ing cop on TV and this is how you treat me?” Morris proclaims.

Fortunately, Morris was released from his handcuffs and no charges were filed, although the actor says he was told that he was temporarily detained for invading the police officer’s personal space.

“It's so f***ing whack, man, that's crazy to me,” he told a TMZ reporter. “They walked up to the n***** that's bleeding out the mouth and they put him in handcuffs. And I go, ‘wait, somebody hit him in the mouth!’ And they go, ‘well, someone said that he started something.”’

Morris said he wanted it to be crystal clear that he and his friends were not the instigators of the fight, but instead trying to remove themselves from the conflict before officers began to question them.

“We are half a block away from the f***ing spot!” he affirms. “But you ain't questioning nobody else? And the only other person you put in cuffs is the guy recording you? Alright.”

The LAPD has yet to comment on the incident...