Angela Simmons Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Ex-Fiancé On The Aniversary Of His Murder

Today (November 3) marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson, and the Growing Up Hip Hop star is remembering his untimely passing.

Simmons took to her Instagram to post a picture of her and Tennyson’s three-year-old son Sutton Joseph, along with a message to her former love.

“I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing . He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more,” she captioned her post. “I look at him everyday….and I see you so much . You’d be so proud of him . The way I’m proud of him . He talks to me about you before bed . He’s adorable Sutton. There’s so much I want to tell you . But I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life . He’s so precious. And we miss you . So much more to say . But thank you for everything . Gone but never forgotten.”