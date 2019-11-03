Angela Simmons Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Ex-Fiancé On The Aniversary Of His Murder

MegaFest day 3 in Dallas, Texas on July 1, 2017. (Cooper Neill)

Angela Simmons Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Ex-Fiancé On The Aniversary Of His Murder

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star and Sutton Tennyson have a child together.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Today (November 3) marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson, and the Growing Up Hip Hop star is remembering his untimely passing.

Simmons took to her Instagram to post a picture of her and Tennyson’s three-year-old son Sutton Joseph, along with a message to her former love.

“I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing . He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more,” she captioned her post. “I look at him everyday….and I see you so much . You’d be so proud of him . The way I’m proud of him . He talks to me about you before bed . He’s adorable Sutton. There’s so much I want to tell you . But I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life . He’s so precious. And we miss you . So much more to say . But thank you for everything . Gone but never forgotten.”

View this post on Instagram

Woke up earlier than usual today . Realized God wanted to talk to me . And today marks a year since you left us. 🙏🏽 Sutton , You left us exactly a year ago today. I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing . He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more. I look at him everyday....and I see you so much . You’d be so proud of him . The way I’m proud of him . He talks to me about you before bed . He’s adorable Sutton . There’s so much I want to tell you . But I know you are with us everyday . I can never repay you or thank you enough for the light you have brought to my life . He’s so precious. And we miss you . So much more to say . But thank you for everything . Gone but never forgotten. ♥️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Sutton Tennyson was reportedly shot-and-killed after an altercation that escalated from an argument. Police discovered the 37-year-old deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside of an open garage. 

Authorities have since charged Michael Williams with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs