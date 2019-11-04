Tisha Campbell Responds To LisaRaye’s Explosive Allegations About Duane Martin

Written by Moriba Cummings

LisaRaye McCoy recently shocked her fans when she opened up about Duane Martin allegedly introducing her ex-husband, Michael Misick, to other women while they were married in the hopes of them splitting up. After the former first lady of Turks and Caicos spilled the tea on TV One's Uncensored, Martin's soon-to-be ex-wife, Tisha Campbell, is sharing her thoughts on her comments — and as it turns out, it is all love between the two women. Campbell attended the watch party for LisaRaye's Uncensored episode on Sunday night (November 3), and the two hopped on Instagram Live from the event to sing each other's praises.

The Martin star started, gushing about how proud she was of LisaRaye for "telling her truth," before the woman of the hour chimed in. "I just want to say that this is not a come together to clown no one," the Players Club star added. "This is about support and living in your truth... She supported me because that was my truth back then. Look what happened to me and that's what I went through." In the clip, Campbell also stressed that she had no idea that her estranged husband was allegedly meddling in LisaRaye's marriage back then and thanked her girlfriend for not holding it against her while she was married to Martin. Take a look, below:

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin are currently embroiled in their own divorce battle, with the actress accusing him of domestic abuse and hiding money from her during their marriage at the top of the year.