Angie Martinez To Undergo Surgery After Severe Car Accident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Angie Martinez speaks onstage as WEtv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on August 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

Taraji P. Henson and La La Anthony shared their well wishes.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Angela Wilson

Angie Martinez posted the heartbreaking news of her “severe” accident on Twitter and Instagram on Monday (November 4.) She revealed she suffered a shattered vertebrae and a fractured lumbar, referred to as the region of the lower spine and back. 

According to the Shade Room, the Power 105.1 host will undergo four hours of surgery in order to repair her vertebrae in her lower back. The reports reveal the Brooklyn native does have feeling in her feet and legs, despite the severity of her accident. Martinez shared she will rest for an unspecified extended amount of time to heal and recuperate.

Since sharing the news, the 48-year-old is receiving overwhelming support from celebrity friends. 

Actress Taraji P. Henson commented on Martinez’s Instagram post, writing, “GOD IS!!!” with three praying hands emojis.

La La Anthony also posted her support for the radio personality. 

"Angie!!! Praying for u. GOD IS WORKING ALL THE TIME," the Power star encouraged. "Rest up. Take ur time & get well. We need you!❤️🙏🏽love u Ang." 

Get well soon, Angie!

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv

