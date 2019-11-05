Angie Martinez To Undergo Surgery After Severe Car Accident

Angie Martinez posted the heartbreaking news of her “severe” accident on Twitter and Instagram on Monday (November 4.) She revealed she suffered a shattered vertebrae and a fractured lumbar, referred to as the region of the lower spine and back.

According to the Shade Room, the Power 105.1 host will undergo four hours of surgery in order to repair her vertebrae in her lower back. The reports reveal the Brooklyn native does have feeling in her feet and legs, despite the severity of her accident. Martinez shared she will rest for an unspecified extended amount of time to heal and recuperate.

Since sharing the news, the 48-year-old is receiving overwhelming support from celebrity friends.

Actress Taraji P. Henson commented on Martinez’s Instagram post, writing, “GOD IS!!!” with three praying hands emojis.