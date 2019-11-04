Angie Martinez, Veteran New York Hip Hop Radio Host, Injured In ‘Severe’ Car Accident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Angie Martinez attends WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WE Day)

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Veteran Hip Hop radio show host and DJ Angie Martinez was reportedly seriously injured in a car accident.

It is unclear when exactly the crash happened or the condition of any other parties involved.

The crash comes just weeks after Martinez’s WeTV series Untold Stories of Hip Hop premiered.

In a message posted to her social media accounts on Monday (November 4), the Power 105.1 personality said she suffered a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae and will be taking an extended amount of time from the air to recover.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” Martinez wrote on her Twitter and Instagram. “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a different time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever! God Bless and I deeply appreciate all the love and prayers.”

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WE Day

