Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Had A Brutal Reaction To Her Daughter’s Emotional Breakdown

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about the struggles she and her husband, Will, have experienced throughout their marriage on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. In the show's most recent episode, however, she delves into her once strained relationship with their daughter, Willow, and admits to once ignoring her tears as a child.

"Back in the day, if I would be crying or have an upset, the energy was always like, 'Take that somewhere else and deal with it on your own,'" Willow explained before her mother, grandmother and guests Demi Moore and her daughters.

Admitting to not being the most emotionally available to her daughter at the time, Jada explained that there was something holding her back.

"That's how I was treating myself," she said. "I didn't want to be with my own feelings. There's this wall, this armor, and I was thinking about how it does a disservice to everybody we love, including ourselves."