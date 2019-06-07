Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Was ‘Betrayal’ In Her Marriage To Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a lot of details about her personal life through her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The program has produced some pretty astounding interviews and now, more about Jada’s marriage to Will Smith is rumored to be in an upcoming episode. Some of the details reveal that their union hasn’t always been perfect.

During the forthcoming episode, the topic of betrayals in relationships and how to cope with them come up between Pinkett Smith, her and Will’s therapist Esther Perel, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. A clip of the episode reveals some shocking revelations when Jada asks Perel about alternatives to divorce.

“What are the alternatives to divorce? Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there’s been an affair you have to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith says to which Perel replies, “I’m not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, ‘Leave, leave, get the hell out.’ And especially on women, it’s the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It’s like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out.”

Subsequently, Jada turns the shocking proposition inward on her own marriage. “I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.’”

Watch the clip previewing the Red Table Talk episode below.