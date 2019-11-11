T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Unfollows Him On Twitter Following Virginity Comments

As previously reported , Tip, 39, appeared on the Ladies Like Us podcast where he admitted to accompanying Deyjah to her OB/GYN appointments to "check her hymen." The rapper added that he needed to ensure she remained a virgin.

T.I. 's recent boastful comments about monitoring his daughter Deyjah Harris ' gynecologist visits may be affecting their relationship. According to recent reports, the 18-year-old has unfollowed her rapper father on Twitter since the scandal.

"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," he recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

Now, Hollywood Unlocked is reporting that, after liking a series of tweets calling her father's actions "disgusting," "possessive" and "controlling," Deyjah has unfollowed him on Twitter, along with his wife, Tiny, and daughter Zonnique Pullins.

The young scion also thanked her followers for their support during this public moment surrounding her and her dad.

"I loveeeeeee yalllllll," she tweeted to her fans.