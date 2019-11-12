Niecy Nash Has A Strange Request Of Her Ex-Husband’s Next Girlfriend

Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, may have split up, but that does not mean the two are at odds. In fact, they may be closer than ever.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Claws star opened up about their shocking split after eight years of marriage.

"For us, it's easy because we love each other," she said. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend."

While discussing the inevitable reality of them both moving on, Nash said she's not quite ready to hop back into the dating pool just yet.

"I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."