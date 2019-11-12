Niecy Nash Has A Strange Request Of Her Ex-Husband’s Next Girlfriend

Niecy Nash and her husband attend HBO's post Golden Globe Awards party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Niecy Nash Has A Strange Request Of Her Ex-Husband’s Next Girlfriend

The couple split up two weeks ago after eight years of marriage.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, may have split up, but that does not mean the two are at odds. In fact, they may be closer than ever.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Claws star opened up about their shocking split after eight years of marriage.

"For us, it's easy because we love each other," she said. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend."

While discussing the inevitable reality of them both moving on, Nash said she's not quite ready to hop back into the dating pool just yet.

"I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

RELATED: Niecy Nash Splits From Husband Jay Tucker

As for Tucker, however, the actress said she has a specific and interesting request that she would like to be fulfilled when he does decide to date again.

"I would love to interview any girl who's gonna be on his block," she said. "I gotta make sure he's taken care of."

As previously reported, Nash and Tucker announced their divorce in a joint statement which the When They See Us star posted to social media in October.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the post reads. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

NOVEMBER 17 8/7C

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC