Niecy Nash Has A Strange Request Of Her Ex-Husband’s Next Girlfriend

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, may have split up, but that does not mean the two are at odds. In fact, they may be closer than ever.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Claws star opened up about their shocking split after eight years of marriage.
"For us, it's easy because we love each other," she said. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend."
While discussing the inevitable reality of them both moving on, Nash said she's not quite ready to hop back into the dating pool just yet.
"I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."
As for Tucker, however, the actress said she has a specific and interesting request that she would like to be fulfilled when he does decide to date again.
"I would love to interview any girl who's gonna be on his block," she said. "I gotta make sure he's taken care of."
As previously reported, Nash and Tucker announced their divorce in a joint statement which the When They See Us star posted to social media in October.
"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the post reads. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
Presented by
COMMENTS