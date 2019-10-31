Niecy Nash Splits From Husband Jay Tucker

Niecy Nash has announced she’s splitting from her husband Jay Tucker. The two got married in June 2011.

The 49-year-old actress posted on Instagram about her upcoming divorce, citing the two are better friends than lovers.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the post reads. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."

During a 2011 interview with Life & Style magazine, Nash called her Malibu wedding to Tucker a "dream come true." Sherri Shepherd, a close friend of Nash’s was a bridesmaid, while singer Brandy performed "At Last" for the couple's first dance.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Nash at the 2019 Variety Power of Women event earlier this month and she opened up about the idea of exes working together after a breakup.

"I say so. I think exes can [work together], but I mean, you got to have the temperament for it," she shared. "And if you're in a new relationship, you just got to hope that those people are not you know, leery, that that spark may come back."

"The chemistry might come on back," she added.

