Porsha Williams Responds To Eva Marcille Calling Her And Kenya Moore 'Nappy-Headed Little Girls' On 'RHOA'

Written by Moriba Cummings

The new season Real Housewives of Atlanta may be off to a slow start, but it seems like things are heating up between two of the show's stars off-camera. It all started with Eva Marcille's heated reaction to Porsha Williams' critique of Marcille's refusal to bring her children to Kenya Moore's daughter's party.

"That s**t is messy. Porsha just had a baby," Marcille said in the clip from last Sunday's episode, responding to Williams' comments. "And I tip-toed around her whole little feelings. C'mon now. B***h, you want me to go off! Porsha got enough bulls**t goin' on in her life, but she can converse about that? She needs some business, and I can show her a lot of these blogs so she can mind that business!" Williams reposted the clip to her Instagram account alongside another from Marcille's recent appearance on The Real where she seemed to give conflicting accounts of why she did not bring her kids to the party.

Later on in the episode, Marcille referred to both Williams and Moore as "nappy-headed little girls" — a remark to which Williams took great offense. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she addressed the America's Next Top Model winner's spirited rant and called her comments "uncalled for." "A friend would not go in like that," she said. "I just thought she went too hard, and it was uncalled for. And then earlier in the episode, she called all of us 'nappy-headed.' Like, really?" Take a look, below:

Throwing a little shade Marcille's way, the mother of one posted a promotional photo from Sanaa Lathan's Netflix movie Nappily Ever After to Instagram with the caption, "Netflix & chill wit bae! Enjoy y'all night #NappilyEverAfter."

Williams ended the Dish Nation segment by saying that this disagreement with Marcille barely scratches the surface of what's to come this season on the reality series. "I heard what she said and I didn't wanna believe it," she added. "Stay tuned because this thing gets bigger and bigger than that."