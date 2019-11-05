Porsha Williams Confirms Fiancé Dennis McKinley Cheated While She Was Pregnant

Written by Moriba Cummings

The season 12 premiere of the Real Housewives of Atlanta centered on Porsha Williams' paused engagement with her fiancé and baby's father, Dennis McKinley. While the details surrounding their reportedly temporary split were cloudy to the public, the mother of one confirmed rumors during last Sunday night's episode that McKinley was unfaithful during her pregnancy. The new mother also mentioned that they were living apart, and she was taking care of their newborn daughter, PJ, alone.

"Dennis has moved out. It's been about four or five days," she said during the episode. "We were arguing about something I found in his phone that I found to be inappropriate, and then, that's when I realized, he was unfaithful to me while I was carrying our child." As previously reported, it was alleged that McKinley cheated on his pregnant fiancée with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. However, during the premiere, Ward denied the rumors that she was the entrepreneur's alleged mistress. See how Ward tried to clear her name to Williams' co-stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, below:

Outside of the show, which has already been taped, Williams has confirmed that she and McKinley are now working on their relationship amid rumors that he re-proposed to her during the ladies' cast trip to Toronto.