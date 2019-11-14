Tiny Harris Reacts To T.I.’s Explosive Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity

The Harris family hasn't said much since T.I. admitted to tagging along with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to her gynecologist visits in order to "check her hymen." Now, the rapper's wife, Tiny, is sharing her thoughts on the scandal and, without using a single word, she reacted to a commenter who asked about Deyjah's well-being.

As previously reported, T.I. appeared on the Ladies Like Us podcast where he opened up about accompanying Deyjah to her OB/GYN appointments to ensure she remained a virgin.

"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," he recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."