Tiny Harris Reacts To T.I.’s Explosive Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity

Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The Harris family hasn't said much since T.I. admitted to tagging along with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to her gynecologist visits in order to "check her hymen." Now, the rapper's wife, Tiny, is sharing her thoughts on the scandal and, without using a single word, she reacted to a commenter who asked about Deyjah's well-being.
As previously reported, T.I. appeared on the Ladies Like Us podcast where he opened up about accompanying Deyjah to her OB/GYN appointments to ensure she remained a virgin.
"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," he recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."
The rapper received a wave of backlash from social media after his comments were posted online. Folks condemned him for trying to police his adult daughter's actions and invading her privacy. Since then, the podcast episode has been taken down and the hosts have apologized for laughing along with him as he told the humiliating story.
Days after, it was reported that Deyjah unfollowed her father, her stepmother, Tiny, and step-sister, Zonnique Pullins, on social media.
Most recently, Tiny posted a photo of her and T.I. to Instagram, and took the time to briefly respond to a follower who was curious to know how Deyjah was doing since her father's comments made headlines.
"Is Deyjah okay? We care," the fan wrote, to which Tiny responded with four eye-roll emojis.
SMH. Hopefully, Deyjah is getting the support she needs.
