Fetty Wap's Wife Declares ‘Issa Divorce’ Just Four Months After Getting Married

Written by Moriba Cummings

Fetty Wap's new wife of just four months, Leandra Gonzalez, is already ready to dip. As previously reported, the rapper's baby's mother Masika Kalysha recently dragged him on her Instagram Story for bringing their daughter, Khari Barbie, around Leandra, whom he married back in August. "Tell the w***e you called a mistake I'm not the f***ing one to play with!" Masika wrote. "I will go to jail or hell behind my f***ing child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven't introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f***in bathroom looking real statutory! I'm bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f***ing face."

After the former Love & Hip Hop starlet's outburst, which was sparked when Leandra posted a photo of Khari to her Instagram Story, the New Jersey musician's wife responded to a fan's comment, revealing her plans to divorce him. "Masika is a whole groupie and pass around which NO dude she publicly claimed wanted to publicly claim her," the fan commented. "Fetty had no choice. A child was involved. You are his WIFE. She better get out of her bitter baby mama feelings and appreciate her child has a dope azz step mama." Setting the record straight on where she stands, Leandra replied, adding that while they are "legally married," they are "not in a marriage." "I do not know anything about that lady or her personal doings, and I do not pass judgment on anyone," she responded. "I am his wife because we are legally married but we are not in a marriage. He has an entire situation...and I wish him the best. Issa divorce party lol." Take a look below:

Fetty Wap and Leandra wed in North Bergen, New Jersey, in October 2019, with the rapper's friends and family present for their nuptials. The couple, however, had already gotten married in Toronto, Leandra's hometown, in August.