Masika Kalysha Calls Fetty Wop A ‘Toxic Trash Ass N***a’ And Smears His New Wife

Masika Kalysha is airing out her anger over her baby’s father Fetty Wap and his new wife, an Instagram model who goes by the handle “Rosedealer.”
The Love & Hip-Hop star took to her Instagram Story to call out the New Jersey rapper/singer for bringing their daughter, Khari Barbie, around his wife.
"Tell the w***e you called a mistake I'm not the f***ing one to play with!" she wrote. "I will go to jail or hell behind my f***ing child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven't introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f***in bathroom looking real statutory! I'm bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f***ing face."
Fetty and his wife, who he reportedly married earlier this year, are rumored to be having major issues in their relationship with Rosedealer even commenting on IG that although her and Fetty are legally married, they aren’t together. “Issa divorce party,” she wrote.
Masika also had a direct message for Fetty: "Enjoy ya missery with everyones n***a by ya f***in lonesome! You couldn't pay me $ to f**k wit that toxic trash ass n***a but you so insecure u wanna involve my child. I'm the wrong b***h," she wrote on Instagram.
Just a few months ago, Masika revealed that she and Fetty were great co-parents of Khari. Did something major change?
