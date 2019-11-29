Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Goes After Her Fellow ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Claudia Jordan

Attempting to defend himself, McCall responded, "What I do? How I ruin it. You supposed to give a person the opportunity to learn you, what you like and dislike before you go off on them."

"U ain't got to be rude, though... PERIODT. It's no excuse," one user wrote, after seeing the footage of the awkward exchange.

The site explained that the video started out with McCall and his female companion enjoying their meal before things quickly went sour.

According to Baller Alert , McCall slammed radio personality and former reality star Claudia Jordan after she shared her thoughts on a now-deleted video that showed the rapper brutally scolding a date during dinner.

Kevin McCall has been the topic of headlines related to his strained co-parenting relationship with his ex Eva Marcille . Now, the former musician has returned to the spotlight, and this time he is being criticized by another former Real Housewives of Atlanta star for some questionable comments.

The site explains that, in the video, the "Deuces" rapper found issue with his date getting too comfortable after just meeting him

"I'ma act cute 'cause the camera's on you," he said. "But don't sprinkle syrup on bulls**t and try to tell me it's pancakes. You just met me a few minutes ago, maybe hours. So, don't start reaching over [trying] to hold my hand. Don't start trying to feed me."

When his date asked him why he was recording in the first place, he responded, "What does me recording have to do with anything? Like I said earlier, once you let somebody know a camera is on, you start tryna act different... I'll throw this whole meal on the floor. I don't need your money. I don't need your meal. What I will demand is respect. Don't play with me."

"I been giving you that [from the beginning]," the woman added, to which he responded, "You not giving me, when you asking me dumb a*s questions like I'm weird. I'm not a motherf*****g n***a off Tinder. I'm not a prostitute. So, just because you buy me a five-star dinner, I don't give a f**k. I'ma throw this s**t on the floor."

A screen recording of the strange date was later posted online, which Claudia Jordan shared on social media.

"Damn Kevin McCall," she captioned her post. "This makes me sad."

Baller Alert reports that, after seeing Jordan's comment, McCall responded, "B***h, your widows peak makes everybody sad... You looked 50 years old when I met you, and now you look 60. If you had a man, I'd b***h slap him in front of you.. Now what?"

Jordan has not responded to his random clap back.