Briana Latrise And Pepa Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Nearly Come To Blows

The preview for the new season showed the women getting into it.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Growing Up Hip Hop is set to return to television on December 5 and though cast member Briana Latrise told fans that she would not be returning for the show's forthcoming season, she's clearly changed her mind.

Latrise, who butt heads with the producers of the show during last season, is shown in the preview for the new season getting into a fiery argument with co-star Pepa.

The trailer shows that Latrise has made amends with Tee Tee and the former enemies have seemingly come together to keep Egypt from marrying Sam

Pepa, however, as seen in the trailer, is apparently in full support of the marriage and this differing sentiment will seemingly lead to a clash with Latrise. 

Watch it all unfold, below:

The new season of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres on Thursday, December 5, at 9/8 c on WEtv.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv and Sam Tabone/Getty Images for NGV

